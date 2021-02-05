In 2020, after years of questions and complaints from struggling families, advocates and reporters regarding the state’s administration of a federal program called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the public found out where at least some of the money went.

Agents from the state auditor’s office arrested six people on Feb. 5, 2020, alleging they conspired to steal more than $4 million in federal block grant funds intended to help Mississippians escape poverty. One has pleaded guilty, another tried to plead guilty, but a judge rejected the deal, and four remain innocent until proven guilty. Trials are set for coming months, but additional delays are likely.

While the auditor’s office says its still investigating the case with the FBI, no one else who received roughly $94 million in questionably spent welfare funds has been charged with a crime. It’s possible that had they no knowledge of the overarching scheme or the source of the funds, they may not be accused of wrongdoing, officials have explained to Mississippi Today.

The subsequent revelations about how Mississippi runs its public assistance programs span further and wider than the ongoing criminal case. Here’s what went down:

January 2016 Instead, prosecutors are accusing former MDHS Director John Davis, nonprofit owner Nancy New and four others of conspiring to make millions of dollars worth of "absurd" purchases. The auditor uncovered millions more in questionable spending and has alluded to possible further charges.

John Davis

January 11, 2016

Then-Gov. Phil Bryant appoints John Davis to lead the state’s welfare agency, the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

June 2, 2016

MDHS approves a $1 million extension to an existing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families subgrant with Nancy New’s nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center to operate a Families First Resource Center.

Most of the alleged theft and misspending occured within the TANF program, using the "Families First" program as the vehicle. View the agreement here.

October 18, 2016

Flanked by Phil and Deborah Bryant and other state officials, Nancy New cut the ribbon on the first Families First for Mississippi office in Jackson.

November 16, 2016

MDHS makes the first large, lump sum TANF payment on record — of $4.9 million — to Mississippi Community Education Center, signaling the beginning of unprecedented up-front funding for Families First for Mississippi.

View the payment here.