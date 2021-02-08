Below is a press release from the Mississippi Development Authority:

Healthcare laundry company Westport Linen Services is locating operations in Greenville. The project is a $5.8 million corporate investment and will create 75 new jobs and retain 75 existing jobs.

“This year has gotten off to a great start in terms of job creation, and I am proud to announce even more jobs heading to our great state by way of Westport Linen,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The company’s decision to retain 75 existing jobs in Greenville in addition to creating 75 new jobs is more great news as job retention also is critical to sustaining and building stronger communities. I thank the Westport Linen team for its investment in the Mississippi Delta and the region’s workforce.”

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Westport Linen purchased Broadway Linen Services in Greenville and will modernize the facility with three new manufacturing lines, allowing the company to process larger volumes of healthcare linens. The Greenville location also allows for greater optimization of Westport Linen’s supply chain network, reaching into Arkansas, northern Alabama and southwest Tennessee. Westport Linen currently serves the healthcare industries in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas through three modern plants, which combined are capable of processing more than 82 million pounds of healthcare linens per year.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to work with the city of Greenville, Washington County and the Mississippi Development Authority. Our commitment is in creating a consistent job base that allows the employees to grow and excel in all facets of their careers,” said Westport Linen CEO and Founding Member Eddie Lefeaux. “Our investment in technology and the latest equipment will ensure that we are here for the long term. Our clients will soon see that reliability and dependability with our products and services.” “The Mississippi Delta has great capacity for continued economic growth, and Westport Linen’s new Greenville operations serve as another strong testament of Mississippi’s economic development partnerships working together to bring viable job opportunities to the region’s workforce,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “MDA appreciates the teams at the Washington County Economic Alliance, Greenville City Council and the Washington County Board of Supervisors for their hard work in bringing 75 new jobs to the people of Greenville and Washington County. They will have a strong positive impact on the entire Delta Region for years to come.”

MDA is providing assistance for workforce training. Westport Linen also qualifies for the Growth and Prosperity Program, which designates specific counties as GAP counties and provides income, franchise, sales and property tax incentives to companies that locate or expand in these areas of Mississippi. The program is designed to encourage development in economically challenged areas of the state.

“As we look to 2021 as a dynamic year, there is no better way to start than the announcement of a project such as this one with Westport Linen. With Westport Linen choosing a new home in Greenville and Washington County, we have new investment dollars and new jobs,” said Washington County Economic Alliance Executive Director Will Coppage. “We are a community of growth, and I want to thank all that made this project a reality.” “Westport Linen’s $5.8 million investment with 75 jobs adds to over $200 million in local, state and federal investments announced during this administration,” said Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons. “This investment corresponds to the city’s emphasis on business retention and growth of its existing companies, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to Washington County Economic Alliance, Greenville City Council, Washington County Board of Supervisors, and other local, regional and state stakeholders who assisted with this project.”

Westport Linen began operations in Greenville in December and plans to begin making improvements to the facility in the near future.