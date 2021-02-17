Below is press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Law Enforcement Division has been working alongside fellow MDOT employees to provide important support and assistance to MDOT’s maintenance crews as part of the department’s response to the unprecedented winter weather. MDOT crews have been battling sub-freezing temperatures and frozen precipitation across the state for days. This extreme winter weather has spread MDOT’s work force to every region of the state and had crews working 12-hour shifts to keep roads passable for emergency travel.

Since the beginning of this historic weather event, approximately 100 MDOT Enforcement Officers under MDOT's purview have been working around the clock statewide, providing blue-light escorts to keep maintenance crews safe as they work to keep the bridges and roadways open. Intra-departmental communication enabled a rapid and coordinated response to continually changing conditions and situations for a more efficient and productive use of resources. Enforcement Officers alongside MDOT crews are assisting with traffic control and providing assistance to stranded motorists. The assistance provided by these officers during this and other emergencies enhances the safety of the MDOT crews, reduces response times, and provides needed assistance. The work of MDOT Enforcement Officers helps MDOT continue to provide a safe transportation network for responding emergency personnel.

The MDOT Enforcement Division is vital to the department’s mission of maintaining an effective and efficient transportation infrastructure network. On a daily basis the Enforcement Division protects the state’s investment in roads and bridges by ensuring federal guidelines and state weight limits are followed by commercial drivers to prevent damage to roads and bridges throughout the state. The MDOT Enforcement Division also assists in preventing illegal contraband transportation through Mississippi, as well as combating human trafficking.

The work of the Enforcement Division ensures that Mississippi’s multi-billion dollar transportation network is protected for future generations. Having a well-maintained and protected network of highways and interstates makes Mississippi more attractive to business and industry. This can lead to their investment in the state bringing economic development and providing good paying jobs for Mississippians in every region. MDOT managing the Enforcement Division helps keep the Magnolia State moving and working for the people of Mississippi.

