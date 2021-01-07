Listed below is the daily COVID-19 update for the state of Mississippi.

New cases of COVID-19:

3,255

Positive test results reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Tests may have been made during the past week, and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.

New COVID-19 related deaths:

48

COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH from hospitals, medical examiners and coroners as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Thirty-four deaths occurred between December 19, 2020 and January 5, 2021.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Active outbreaks: 223

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Hospitalizations

Explore local hospital capacity and bed use with the MSDH interactive map of hospitals

Look for the most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations chart on the website HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

State Totals and Trend

Totals of all Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths for 2020.

- Total COVID-19 cases: 231,490

- Total COVID-19 related deaths: 5,061

Please note that the MSDH website is currently down.

You can view their social profile here for updates.

What You Can Do

- Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

- Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

- Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

- Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

- Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.

- Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See our guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/ covid19test

More Data and Information

- COVID-19 cases, data and statistics

- Guidance and preventive measures

- Find COVID-19 testing near you

- General COVID-19 information

- Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline: 877-978-6453

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week