Below is a press release from Mississippi Veterans Affairs:

Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) has received a donation of 5,000 protective masks from the Republic of Korea. The masks will be distributed to the four State Veterans Homes in Collins, Jackson, Kosciusko and Oxford, with the first sets given to Veterans of the Korean War.

“We are so appreciative of the Republic of Korea Prime Minister Sye-kyun and his commitment to honoring America’s heroes that fought in the Korean War,” said Mississippi VA Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “And we thank Consul-General Myung-Soo of the Korean Consulate in Houston for coordinating the delivery of these masks to our heroes, who no doubt deserve to be honored for their sacrifice towards freedom and safety in our world.”

Close to 11,000 Mississippians fought in the Korea War from July 1950 to 1953. The Republic of Korea sent a total of 2.5 million masks produced by Kleenex to the United States Government. 500,000 of those are earmarked for those that served in the Korean War.

“Korea will continue to remember and honor all the United Nations Veterans of the Korean War for their sacrifice and contributions,” said Republic of Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-hyun. “As we got together to overcome difficulties seventy years ago, we will be able to overcome the current COVID-19 crisis.”

Last year marked the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. Of the approximate 1.4 million Americans to fight in the war, close to 40,000 died in action, with another 100,000 wounded.