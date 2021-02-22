Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its February 9 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the ten projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

- A $5.3 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 9.4-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 from the Jones County line east in Wayne County. - A $7.5 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 20-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 15 from State Route 18 to the Newton County line in Jasper County.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

- A $3.1 million contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for a bridge rail replacement on U.S. Highway 49 north to the Interstate 20 west flyover in Rankin County. - A $4.2 million contract was awarded to APAC – Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 12.2-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. 49 east from State Route 12 at Tchula to the Leflore County line and on State Route 818 from U.S. 49 east to the railroad tracks in Holmes County. - A $1.3 million contract was awarded to W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, of Jackson, for a bridge replacement on State Route 19 in Neshoba County. - A $514,745 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge repair project on Siwell Road over Interstate 55 in Hinds County.

“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

- A $7 million contract was awarded to WG Construction Company, of Ripley, for a 9-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 45 from Euclatubba Road to the Prentiss County line in Lee County.

- A $2.4 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for a 5-mile mill and overlay project on SR 15 from the Pontotoc County line to north of Central Avenue in Union County.

- A $20.9 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, TN, for a 12-mile mill and overlay project on Interstate 55 from the Carroll County line to south of Carroll County in Montgomery County.

- A $125,601 contract was awarded to Talbot Brothers Construction Company, Inc., & Talbot Brothers Grading Company, Inc., a joint venture, of Nesbit, for safety rail improvements on Chucky Mullins Drive over U.S. Highway 278 in Lafayette County.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.