State Treasurer David McRae has launched the 2021 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest. All K-12 students are eligible to enter. Contest winners will receive a scholarship worth up to $500 in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account.

“Art is about seeing the ordinary from a new perspective,” said Treasurer McRae. “That skill set is the same required to succeed in higher education and the workforce. I look forward to seeing the hard work and creativity of Mississippi’s young people and am hopeful the winning scholarships will serve as a launching pad for recipients to pursue an education of their choice.”

The contest period begins February 1, 2021, and ends March 31, 2021. Mississippi students are asked to create a work of art answering the question: What do you want to be when you grow up?