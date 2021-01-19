Bellow is a statement from PSC ﻿Commissioner Brent Bailey:

﻿This week’s newsletter provides insight into how operation of the grid is evolving and explains the roles of North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and SERC Reliability Corporation in ensuring grid reliability.

See included in this newsletter our ‘Legislation Tracker’ and some significant ‘Other News’. Review this week’s filings at 'Last Week at the PSC'. We conclude with the weekly statistics from the Central District pertaining to complaints from consumers regarding electric, telecommunication, water/sewer and natural gas and an update from our No Call Division.