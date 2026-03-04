JACKSON, Miss.- The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is recognizing International HPV Cancer Awareness Day, today, March 4. Mississippi is developing a formal campaign involving stakeholders, including the American Cancer Society and University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), to decrease HPV infections, which result in nearly 40,000 new HPV cancer cases each year.

The campaign will coordinate strategies across our state and the Southeast to address suboptimal HPV vaccination coverage, low rates of screening for cervical cancer, and high rates of other HPV-related cancers (oral, throat, anal, vaginal, vulvar and penile).

HPV is a common infection that causes complications including pre-cancers, cancers and genital warts, which are almost entirely preventable through timely HPV vaccination.

An estimated 90% of HPV cancers are preventable through on-time HPV vaccination, according to the American Cancer Society. HPV vaccination provides safe, effective and lasting protection against HPV infections that most commonly cause cancers.

Vaccination is one of the most important gifts you can give your child and yourself.

Now is the time for action to reverse these trends.

· HPV vaccination: HPV vaccine is routinely recommended for everyone aged 9-26 and some people aged 27-45 if not vaccinated when younger.

· HPV cancer screenings: Increased screening leads to earlier diagnosis and treatment.

MSDH clinics provide a no-wrong-door approach for children, men and women to receive the vaccine and related screenings and referrals.

MSDH is also proud to house the MS Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (MS-BCCP), which provides screening and diagnostic services for cervical cancer to women aged 21-64 who are uninsured, underinsured or medically underserved. To see if you qualify for a free screening, call (601) 576-7466 or visit https://msdh.ms.gov/BCCP to locate a provider in your area.

The American Cancer Society provides comprehensive resources on the prevention of HPV-related cancers. For more information, visit https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/hpv.html