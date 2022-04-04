The East Central Community College Gospel Choir and its alumni are hosting a Retirement Gala and Recognition Banquet Saturday, April 23, in honor of recently retired director Brenda K. Johnson.

Johnson of Lawrence retired in January after providing leadership for the ECCC Gospel Choir since 1988.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Gold Room of the Mabry Cafeteria on the Decatur campus. Tickets are $40 each, with proceeds benefiting the Brenda K. Johnson Gospel Choir Scholarship at the college. Seating is limited.

For tickets and additional information on the event, contact new Gospel Choir Director LeVar Robinson at 601-635-6430 or the college switchboard at 601-635-6424, or email ecccgospelchoir@eccc.edu. Tickets can also be purchased online by searching Brenda K. Johnson at www.eventbrite.com.

The ECCC Gospel Choir performs gospel music in a variety of settings, both on campus and in the college’s five-county district. The choir annually performs a fall concert in November and a Black History Month concert in February.