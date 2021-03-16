EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a continuation of the story that was first published in our Feb. 24 edition. Here is the conclusion of that story. It all started in Marion County, Mississippi on August 13, 1950, four years before the former Marine led dozens of law enforcement officers from Whitfield to Meridian. Court records in Marion County, and Mississippi Supreme Court records, 31-year old Luther Musselwhite, mauled sixty-five year-old Virgil Price to death with his bare fists at a beer joint called Breakfield’s Fishing Camp near Columbia, Mississippi. This article discusses the facts of the case and theories of what happened:

After a battery of tests, doctors at Whitfield confirmed that Musselwhite was sane and capable of understanding the evil of his crime, and the gravity of his predicament. Musselwhite found no more sympathy from Mississippi Attorney General J.P. Coleman than he did from the courts. Coleman declared. “Musselwhite will be executed even if they had to strap him into the electric chair while unconscious.”

The final blow to any legal chance of Musselwhite escaping the electric chair came from newly elected Governor Hugh L. White who said, “There is no question of his sanity, and he will be executed on the date which I have set, October 31.” But Luther Musselwhite had other plans.

On October 16, 1954 Musselwhite spoiled Old Sparky’s Halloween party when and he three other patients at Whitfield escaped the hospital after what was described as their, “slugging a ward attendant.” Musselwhite’s fellow escapees were soon rounded up and returned to the hospital, but Musselwhite got away. From Whitfield, he headed east, but there were as many theories concerning his whereabouts as there were law officers searching for him. Law enforcement from Mississippi to Georgia to Texas was on the lookout for the condemned killer who was highly trained in escape and evasion while in the Marine Corps.

Not long after his escape, a home was burglarized near Pelahatchie where a .22 rifle was taken. Two months later, the rifle was found in Lauderdale County near a home Musselwhite had entered in search for food.

The first strong clue of his whereabouts was when a Mr. Nolen Crout, on the western edge of Scott County near Conehatta reported that someone had broken into a storage shed where his freezer was located, and stole a frozen turkey, and other food items. Several articles of clothing were also stolen from the shed. The next day, near Newton, a solid clue was discovered.

Willie Horton and his family returned from an out of town trip, and discovered that someone had broken into their home. It appeared that whoever the intruder was, had taken a bath, shaved and cooked a meal while in their home. They also reported that several articles of clothing and cans of food were missing. After authorities found Musselwhite’s fingerprints in the Horton home, they were convinced that they were hot on his trail, and that they had him corralled somewhere between Newton and Union. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Col. T. B. Birdsong ordered more troopers to Newton County where they set up a communication post in Decatur with a special hotline and phone number. Local residents were advised to be on the lookout for Musselwhite as he might have been wearing clothes matching those taken from the Horton home. But the elusive Musselwhite slipped through the net.

Following the events near Conehatta and Newton, there were number sightings reported in Newton County. Whether they were for authentic or not, we’ll never know. Strangely, one person might spot him near Decatur walking down a railroad, while another person might have seen him at Little Rock, ten miles away—all this within five minutes of each other. That’s some pretty serious moving for a man on foot. A boy with whom I grew up, claims he spotted him in Mr. Jesse Harper’s corn crib not far from where we lived near Willoughby Crossing, three miles from Union. At the same time he was seen twenty five miles away, near Meridian. Obviously some of those reports were false, perhaps out of hysteria, perhaps by mistake or maybe even fabricated. But some were legitimate. People were beginning to get nervous. And the saga takes on a life of its own.

Regardless of his guilt or innocence, his sanity or insanity, Musselwhite became the scapegoat for almost every crime committed in central Mississippi. He caught the rap for everything from unsolved burglaries to missing chickens. And there is a good chance that he was indeed responsible for some of those burglaries and missing chickens. He was a man on the run.

Unsolved crimes and all the hysteria surrounding Musselwhite could be described as Musselwhite-mania, and pranksters delighted in playing on it. Musselwhite jokes and graffiti were very much in style. Graffiti artists scrawled, “Musselwhite was here,” on anything from restroom walls in schools, to railroad boxcars.

The real Musselwhite probably never had a clue of the power that the larger-than-life and mythical Musselwhite possessed. But in spite of the myths and imaginary boogers, the real and desperate Musselwhite was out there somewhere, hiding when he had to, and running when he got a chance. The aura of mystery which surrounded Luther Musselwhite gave rebirth to an old booger every kid has been warned of at one time or another as “Musselwhite will get you,” became a metaphoric warning to children.

Musselwhite the myth was not unlike the evil troll living under a bridge which would spring out with giant hands and blazing eyes, and snatch little children on their way to school, or to granny’s house. Or like a demon lurking behind every tree, every building, or anywhere else he could hide, waiting for the chance to pounce on his next victim.

A lady from Union said that when she was a little girl, rumor had it that Musselwhite actually lived under the bridge between their house and the store where she and her friends used to buy candy and Popsicles. The very thought of crossing that bridge was terrifying. And when they did get up the nerve to cross the bridge, they closed their eyes, held their breaths and dashed across as fast as their legs would carry them.

The mythical Musselwhite was everywhere, but the real Musselwhite was nowhere to be seen. They only thing authorities knew for sure, he continued to move in an easterly direction.

The same day that Musselwhite’s fingerprints were identified in a home in the Bailey Community, north of Meridian, a few miles away in the tiny hamlet of Suqualena, a lady walked into her house and startled a stranger in her kitchen. When he asked for food, she told him to take whatever he wanted. He did, and then ran away. Realizing who she had encountered, the terrified lady ran to a neighbor’s house and called the sheriff. Less than an hour later, a posse of more than a hundred men with blood hounds converged on the community. But the elusive Musselwhite was ahead of them again. It is believed that he set the woods on fire to throw off their dogs. He was never seen again.

The Man with no First Name caused people across central Mississippi, to fear for the safety of their families. They kept their doors locked, (unheard of rural Mississippi in the 1950s) and their shotguns handy with buckshot in anticipation of the escaped murderer. Non law enforcement persons joined authorities in the search. They rode horses, walked over hills and bogged through swamps, looking behind every tree, and searching every barn, chicken house and outhouse in hopes of capturing the escaped murderer. The Mississippi Highway Patrol dispatched every available trooper to join the ground search, armed with not only their side-arms, they carried rifles, shotguns and even sub-machine guns. Troopers were ordered to bring him in, “dead or alive.”

The Highway Patrol directed the search from command posts at various locations. Overhead, state troopers and National Guardsmen in helicopters scanned the ground for any sign of the escapee. But every lead, every clue and every sighting proved to be another dead-end in the wild goose chase like atmosphere. In the meantime people continued to grow more and more skittish, not knowing where the condemned killer might strike next. But not everyone was suspicious of Musselwhite. Like all legends and myths, one man’s villain is another man’s hero.

Some people believed he was an innocent victim of an unjust court. Maybe he was framed. Maybe the killing was justified. Or maybe some people simply didn’t want to believe the facts. Sympathizers left food and clothes on their porches or other places, hoping Musselwhite would find them during his desperate attempt to elude the law in his quest for freedom.

The legend of Musselwhite leaves us with more questions than answers. But there is no question that Luther Musselwhite beat Virgil Price to death. He never denied it. The obvious question is, why, and how was he able to elude the law for two months, and finally, what became of him? Some believe he died in the forest fire he allegedly started, others believe he hopped a slow moving train, and rode it to freedom…maybe neither. Conceivably he could still be alive. If so, he would be 95 old today. Whatever the case, he led dozens of lawmen across at least four Mississippi counties, left them scratching their heads, and then vanished without a trace.

We will probably never know the answers. But then, do we really want to know, or would we prefer that the unexplained story of the Man with no First Name remain in the bottle, and continue to improve with age?

Ralph Gordon lives in Union, Mississippi. He is Past President of the Mississippi Writers Guild and Precipitant of the William Faulkner Literary award.