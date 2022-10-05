After five straight weeks at home the Generals will hit the road this week as they head to Bogalusa, La., with a chance to sew up the district championship.

Ben’s Ford is 2-1 in District 2-2A play. They have wins over Prentiss (26-8), Wilkinson County (48-42) and Discovery (46-0). Their losses are to Manchester (50-32), Porter’s Chapel (30-20), Tenses (56-34) and Christian Collegiate (50-6).

“It will be different for us this week,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “We have to go back on the road for the first time in a while. It’s a three-hour road trip to Bogalusa so that will be a challenge. They are a power running team and run the majority of their snaps out of a single-wing kind of formation. Whoever gets the snaps is going to run it. They very seldom hand it off. They will lead up in there and want to shorten the game. We need to win first down and get them out of their comfort zone.”