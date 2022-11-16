The Newton County Academy girls picked up a win on the basketball court this week.

After falling 54-37 to Park Place on Tuesday, NCA dominated Discovery Christian 53-7 on Thursday.

The NCA boys only played one game, falling 50-20 to Discovery Christian.

NCA will return to play this week as they travel to Laurel Christian on Tuesday and then travel to Winston Academy on Thursday. NCA will then make up a game with Prentiss Christian on Friday to round out the week.

After the Thanksgiving break, NCA will return to play on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as they host Lamar School and then travel to Prentiss Christian on Thursday, Dec. 1.

NCA girls 53, Discovery Christian 7

The Lady Generals held Discovery scoreless in the second half and cruised to a 46-point win.

NCA led just 8-2 at the end of the first but then outscored Discovery 23-5 in the second quarter to take a 31-7 lead into the half. NCA then outscored Discovery 14-0 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth for the final margin.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 19 points while Macie Woodham had six points. Cayden Alexander had five points while Emme Reese, Madeline Vance, Lillian Nutt and Bella Miley each had four points apiece.

Discovery Christian boys 50, NCA 20

Playing without the team’s football players, Discovery Christian took a 30-point win over the Generals.

Discovery outscored NCA 12-5 in t4he first period and 14-6 in the second to lead 26-11 at the half. Discovery continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring NCA 14-6 in the third and 10-3 in the fourth.

Kelley Skipper led NCA with 12 points.

Park Place girls 54, NCA 37

The Lady Crusaders outscored the Lady Generals in every period and took a 17-point win.

Park Place led 13-10 at the end of the first and 30-26 at the half. Park Place then outscored NCA 6-3 in the third and 18-8 in the fourth to take the win.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 15 points while Cayden Alexander had 11 points and Emma Reese chipped in four points.