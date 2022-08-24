The Newton County Academy Generals had a long ride to the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Friday to take on Christian Collegiate in a key district 2-2A contest.

The ride back was much shorter for the Generals after a 36-32 win over the Bulldogs.

NCA improves to 2-0 on the season and will host Prentiss on Friday night in another important district contest.

NCA coach Steve Nelson compared the game to a heavyweight boxing match.

“The game was back and forth, kind of like a boxing match,” Nelson said. “We had them against the ropes and they came back and bam, bam they put us against the ropes and were up by four. But we stayed up and got a big defensive stand and were able to hit a big play to take the lead back. Then we got a big defensive stand and kept them out of the end zone.”

The Generals got the ball to open the game and went 68 yards in five plays. After a 21-yard run by Hunter Scarbrough, Trace Evans hit Paxton Russell on a 28-yard TD pass with 7:50 left in the first quarter. The two-point try failed and NCA led 6-0.

Christian Collegiate answered with a 37-yard TD run and converted the two-point try to take an 8-6 lead with 5:47 left in the first.

The Generals answered right back as they went 71 yards in seven plays. After a 26-yard pass from Evans to Garrison to open the drive, Scarbrough scored on a 3-yard run with 3:26 left in the first. The try for two failed and NCA led 12-8.

After swapping possessions, Christian Collegiate scored early in the second quarter on an 11-yard run. The try for two was good and Christian Collegiate led 16-12 with 9:26 left in the first half.

After recovering a Christian Collegiate fumble, the Generals put together a 13-play, 70-yard drive, mostly on the legs of Scarbrough. Evans completed the drive on a 22-yard TD pass to Garrison with 1:10 left in the half. Scarbrough ran in the two-point run and NCA led 20-16 with 1:10 left in the half.

The Generals added two more points when Scarbrough tackled a Bulldog runner for a safety with 11 seconds left in the half for a 22-16 lead.

NCA tacked on one last score in the half after getting a defensive pass interference. Evans then hit Scarbrough on a 43-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the half. The try for two failed and NCA led 28-16 at the half.

“We made mistakes, and they made mistakes,” Nelson said. “But our defense was so much better, and they did what we asked them to do. I thought our kids played really hard. We had some huge adversity, and everything went against us in the third. We took some good jabs in the face but responded. I was super proud of that.”

Christian Collegiate got the ball to start the second half and put together a six-play, 70-yard drive, capping it off with a 16-yard run with 7:19 left in the third. The try for two was good and NCA led 28-24.

NCA gave up the lead on its next possession after a fumble and return put the Bulldogs ahead with 5:16 left in the third. The try for two was good and Christian Collegiate led 32-28.

After swapping possessions, NCA hit a big play as Evans hit Russell on a 48-yard touchdown pass. Evans ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 36-32.

NCA had 353 yards of total offense while holding Christian Collegiate to 187 yards. The Generals had 207 yards passing and 146 rushing with 15 first downs.

Evans was 7-of-15 passing for 207 yards and four TDs. Russell had two catches for 76 yards while Scarbrough had two caches for 69 yards. Garrison also had three catches for 62 yards. Scarbrough led the rushing attack with 122 yards on 28 carries.

On defense, Scarbrough had 6.5 tackles while Ty Thrash had five tackles. Trace Evans had 4.5 tackles and Garrison had four stops. Marshall Wright and Cooper Savell each had 2.5 tackles.