Newton County Academy recently honored its 12th grade class during its awards program.
Receiving awards were, from left, (standing): Asten Russell, Headmaster List; Emma Robinson, honor roll; Bella Collins, Headmaster List, speech and world literature; Ashlyn Mathis, Headmaster List, earth and space science, economics, government and advanced math; Gracie Humphreys, Headmaster List and advanced math; (sitting): Zandar Meeks, honor roll; Jaxson Porter, honor roll and geography; Austin Upton, honor roll; and Conner Clark, Headmaster List. Not pictured were Parker Castle, honor roll, and Riley Boswell, English IV.