The Newton County Elementary School 2021-22 Pre-K Registration is open until March 5th, 2021, from 9 am and 2:00 pm for children who are four years of age on or before September 1, 2021 and live in the Newton County School District. If you have questions, please call the Newton County Elementary School main office at 601-635-2956 or visit www.newton.k12.ms.us