The following arrests were reported for October 10-17 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.

Jessica Harris, 44, Collinsville, arrested 10/10/22, possession of controlled substance

Connor Powell, 18, Union, arrested 10/13/22, possession of controlled substance

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.