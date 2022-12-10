The following arrests were reported for October 3-10 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.

Shaunry Michal Thomas, 31, Conehatta, arrested 10/4/22, failure to appear, contempt of court

James Kirk Weems, 49, Newton, arrested 10/4/22, contempt of court

Christopher Rashad Johnson, 25, Newton, arrested 10/5/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon

John Robert Anderson, 35, Conehatta, arrested 10/6/22, DUI-1st offense, improper equipment, no drivers license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, disorderly conduct, probation violation, hold for other agency

Joshua Kent Parks, 36, Lake, arrested 10/6/22, indictment

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.