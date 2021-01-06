Snow has blanketed much of the Newton County area this morning, and school is out in most locations.

Newton Municipal Schools issued this statement:

Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, all Newton Municipal School District students will be participate in a virtual learning day on Monday, January 11, 2021. Students will return to campus on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Newton County Academy announced this morning that they will be closed today.

Students weren't supposed to report to school in Union and Newton County schools districts, as they were already scheduled to return tomorrow according to the school calendars. However, Union teachers will have to report for their work day at 10 a.m.

East Central Community College will be closed today, but the cafeteria will be open to serve students.

