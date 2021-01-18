Governor Tate Reeves is currently giving a briefing on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi.

"We spent last week and all weekend surging capacity for the vaccine appointment website and call center. More appointments are being loaded constantly, and we are now giving out vaccines as quickly as we get them. Update on access, locations, and more in today’s briefing."

It is currently being hosted on his Facebook page (and will remain there following the briefing).

