The Newton County girls picked up one win this past week to end the regular season. Newton County split a pair of games this past week as the Lady Cougars beat Richland 49-13 and then lost 62-45 to Quitman. The Cougars lost 79-59 to Quitman but didn’t play Richland because the Rangers were in quarantine. Newton County will host Mendenhall on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the first rou...