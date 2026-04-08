Residents from across Decatur and Newton County gathered on April 4 for the Annual Newton County Heritage Festival, enjoying a full day of activities centered on community, family, and local pride.

The event kicked off early Saturday morning with the Fun 5K, featuring cyclists, runners, and walkers of all ages. Participants began the day with a warm-up and opening prayer before taking to the course, setting an energetic tone for the rest of the festival.

Throughout the day, vendors lined the area offering a variety of goods, while attendees had the opportunity to shop, visit, and support local businesses. Friendly competition added to the excitement with a cornhole tournament, drawing teams from across the region.

Entertainment kept the crowd engaged all afternoon, with music from DJ Batman and performances by Steppa N Motion of Newton and the Lady Steppas of Decatur. Newton County native Quincy Patrick, head football coach at West Harrison High School in Gulfport, served as a guest speaker, sharing encouragement and insight with attendees.

Children enjoyed a range of activities, including face painting and an Easter egg and basket giveaway, making the festival a true family-friendly event.