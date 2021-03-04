Students at Newton County Elementary School participated in a video message to those who paved the way toward normalcy during the 2021 Ice Storm. The words, “thank you,” were presented uniquely by each class, representing Katrina Bufkin’s first grade class are front row from left: A’Nesia Hardy, Amy Del Angel Sanchez, Amory Wade, Ansley May, Kismet Quijano, Riley Doss, and Jacob Hollingsworth; back row from left: Dawson Nicholson, Lane Stuart, Wyatt Tullos, Tripp Pearson, and Colten Avera. The video message, representing each class, is posted on the Newton County Elementary School Facebook page. Submitted photo