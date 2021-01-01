The Newton High School Drama Department held its Christmas program in the Newton High School auditorium prior to the Christmas holidays. Participating in the program were, from left, (back) Samyia Sanders, Carolyn Taylor, Essence Wesley, Samyia Robinson, Gynesis Rivers, Adreuna Jones, Jashonna Nicholson, Amyah Jones, Jada Jones, Shekinah Taylor, Deasia Cox, Madisyn Tingle, Erica Goodman, Temeka Drummond, Damion Moore, Jaelin Drummond, (front) Talia Swan, Tamia Wesley, Samaria Jones, Samone Jones, Zarin Evans, Zipporah Chapman, Zamarion Bender, Caylan Goodman, Janasia Boulton and Iyana Donald. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Members of the cast sing a Christmas song for the crowd. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Mary and Joseph seek a room in the Taylor Inn. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Members of the cast perform a dance to a song to help tell the Christmas story. The drama department held shows for the high school and general public prior to the Newton High School releasing school for the 2020 Christmas break last week. This is one of the programs the drama department will conduct throughout the school year. Brent Maze/The Appeal