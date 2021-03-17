The family of Purvis Moore poses for a photo outside the central office of the Newton Municipal School District after he was honored for 60 years of service to the school district as a bus driver. Moore told district officials that he plans to continue working. Photos by Brent Maze/The Appeal

Purvis Moore, right, received gifts from the school district presented by Board President Levera Chapman.

Moore receives the key to the Newton Municipal School District from School Superintendent Glenda Nickson.