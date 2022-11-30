Previous
WoodmenLife Chapter 624 in Newton presented a U.S. Flag to the Newton Fire Department. | Jason Tune/The Appeal
On October 26, WoodmenLife Chapter 624 in Newton presented a U.S. Flag to the J. Elliott McMullan Public Library. Those present for the donation were (from L to R): Gary Emerson, Ms. Dot Turnage, Jerry Hemphill, Mayor Antonio Hoye, Temeka Drummond – Alderwoman, Ward 5. Dot Turnage is the WoodmenLife Chapter member who requested the flag donation for the local library. | Jason Tune/The Appeal
Newton receives two new flags
WoodmenLife Chapter 624 recently presented U.S. Flags to both the Newton Fire Department and the J. Elliot McMullan Public Library.
