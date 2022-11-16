To help you get into the Christmas Spirit this weekend, the Newton Theatre Company offers two more opportunities for you to see mean, old, crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge and other beloved characters in its production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical.

The musical, based on the Charles Dickens classic, is directed by Julie Rowzee. Rowzee believes that the timeless tale of Mr. Scrooge, who thinks earning and saving money is more important than celebrating Christmas, is a great way to prepare you for Christmas. “It’s a wonderful story of kindness, compassion and humility”, said Rowzee. “It’s the perfect story for this time of year.”

The production, starring Isaac Vega as Mr. Scrooge, Aric Evans as Tiny Tim, and Tyler Yates as Bob Cratchit, has show-times of 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. at the Roxy Theatre in Newton.

The first two performances over the past weekend saw nearly full houses for both shows. Rowzee hopes to see the people come again this weekend. “Oh, the crowds were awesome” Rowzee said. “The more our crowds give us with their laughter and applause, the cast feels that and gives them more every time.”

Rounding out the cast and crew of A Christmas Carol: The Musical are the following: Pierce Allen Gilber, Nancy Gibson, Kristie Harris, Sadie Cooper, Maddie Walton, Justus Vega, Heidi Armstrong, Jonathan Thorne, Zashanti Bender, Makenna Reece, Mark Savell, Lake Seale, Marshall Van Zjill, Amelia Brasher, Jim Savell, Marty Morgan, McKinley Gregory, Jennifer Savell, Karen Cooper, Britt Cooper, Mary Lee Gregory, Carson McConnell, Grace Norman, Ryan Clarke, Cold Cleveland, Lynn Wagner, Rachel Clay, Audrey Pugh, Abigail Vega, Adella Gilbert, and Amanda Blackburn.

Tickets for both shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children (12 and under). They can be purchased at www. ntcroxy.com, Dezignz by Nikki, BankFirst in Newton or the Farmhouse Grind in Decatur. Tickets can also be reserved at the door by calling 601-621-0033.