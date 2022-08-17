﻿Citing issues with miscommunication and revenue shortfalls beginning in 2019, Newton Municipal District Superintendent Dr. Glenda Nickson came to the Newton County Board of Supervisors seeking assistance to meet the possible shortfall for the school district’s 2022-23 budget, which was approved last week.

The Board of Supervisors approved the county’s budget this morning, but is scheduled to set the tax levy for 2023 tomorrow at its 9 a.m. meeting and approve the total budget including school funding.

In her prepared statement to the supervisors, Nickson had three areas of concern that she said arose from a meeting with Tax Assessor May Bender and County Administrator Steve Seale last week. The concerns center around a past short fall of about $230,00 in the fiscal year 2018-19 and a projected shortfall for the new fiscal year.

Nickson’s first issue was with the collection rate percentage that is used by the county for the calculation of millage rates. Currently, the county uses a 95 percent rate of collection instead of the 98 percent that most counties use, Nickson said. “We would like the county to consider using at least 98 percent of a collection rate instead of 95 percent since it has been shared with us that the sales are 100 percent.”

School tax attorney Bonnie Granger said that most of the surrounding counties, including Lauderdale, use a 98 percent rate of collection.

“Each year our business manager contacts Mrs. Bender and is provided the assessed value information and we try to determine the value of our mill and what 55 mill would allow us to request so long as we meet requirements of the formula from the Mississippi Department of Education as audited by the office of the State Auditor,” Nickson said. “Mr. Seale has been working with us to determine the value of a mill since our Thursday meeting. We were not aware that Mr. Seale was using a 95 percent collection rate which is three percent less than most other counties in the state. He stated that it was because he was being very conservative. Mrs. Bender has told us that the county sells all the property in the tax sales, so she doesn’t see why it should be 100 percent. We would like the county to consider using at least 98 percent of a collection rate instead of 95 percent since it has been shared with us that the sales are 100 percent.”

Bender explained that land tax sales are 100 percent collection rates. Other areas of collection, however, such as mobile homes and car tags do not have 100 percent collection rates and 95 percent is a conservative number to use.

Nickson and Granger also provided a recent court case regarding in lieu assessments on assessed values. The in lieu assessments are given by the state to industries that invest over $100 million. With the in lieu assessment, instead of paying 100 percent of the assessed value on a property, the industry pays one-third of the value to the governmental entities collecting taxes on the business. In the case of Biewer Lumber, Newton County, the city of Newton and Newton Municipal School district each receive one-third of the assessed value of the company.

“We recently have learned that the county has been including the district’s assessed value of fee in lieu agreements which should not be included in the district’s assessed value,” Nickson said. "By reporting the fee in lieu as part of the assessed value to the Department of Revenue and the Department of Education, the district is being penalized in our MAE formula therefore reducing our MAE powers by causing the local contribution to MAE for Newton Municipal School District to be larger. Mrs. Granger has provided a recent court case to Bender and Seale, and I am hoping we have that issue resolved.”

In her final point to the board Nickson asked the board for assistance on budget shortfalls from fiscal year 28-19 and a potential shortfall based on the 2022-23 school budget.

“We have previously asked Mrs. Bender if the shortfall notes that the district requested for the county to fund was funded for the 21-22 fiscal year, and she informed us that it had not been because she wasn’t aware that it was requested because she doesn’t get the tax requests,” Nickson said. “She told us that the tax requests had been going to the county administrator, and he just tells her what to levy. This is why we requested a meeting with both the county administrator and the tax assessor. When we asked the question, Mr. Seale told us that the board of supervisors had discretion as to whether to honor the request and that Newton county had never honored a shortfall request.”

At this point in her statement, Nickson offered an opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s office that stated a shortfall request is not at the discretion of supervisors.. “There is actually an exemption to the 55 mill cap related to decrease in assessed value which we experienced for the 18-19 fiscal year which allows the district to request a shortfall note. This shortfall request we have learned was not honored by the board and never levied. The district was not informed that this request had been denied until this past Thursday. I was shocked by this news because Newton Municipal District has an outstanding shortfall note for the 2019 and the 20-21 fiscal year from the past as well as a short fall on the short fall note since this was not honored in the 20-21 fiscal year.”

“We are here today because we are in a quandary. We have been budgeting and hiring people to start school for months and to find this information that affects the last several years after all of our positions have been filled and we have started school,” Nickson said. “Based on the dollars that we are now told that 55 mills will produce we have to cut our budget and district maintenance by more than $235,000 to meet this requirement. If a short fall note request is not honored this year we would have to cut another $211,000 from our budget primarily due to the prior short fall requests not being honored.”

Nickson concluded her statement to the board to honor the short fall note debt service, provide assistance in keeping the district from having a shortfall in the 2022-23 fiscal year, and asking the board to share budgeting information with the school district earlier.

“We are also asking you to ensure that we begin sharing information earlier in the budget planning process so that we don’t have this situation reoccur in the future,” Nickson said. “ We look forward to working with each of you so that our scholars, our staff, and our district will not suffer over a $400,000 budget cut this year.”

“I wouldn’t say there’s been a miscommunication,” Bender said. “I would say you have a new business manager who walked into something and didn’t go back and look at what’s been going on. This first started in 17-18. She came in ’19.” Bender further explained that before the in lieu assessment was taken by Biewer in 2018, the school district had received the full assessment rate in 2017. “We kind of broke it down showing them that you’ve got this millage for this year, but next year this is what you’re looking at, and it’s a significant drop in what you’re going to get. I don’t know who the business manager was at that point. I just know the one we have now. We showed them point blank how this was supposed to look. I don’t know what happened. They were told. I can’t tell you what they did with it, but they were told and they knew. Even down to their attorneys they knew this was coming.”

Board of Supervisors President Joe Alexander asked what started the shortfall budgeting over the last five years.

“The shortfall came in because of lack of communication,” Hicks said. “We were never told to back anything out. The millage rate was a lot higher which we did not know. We didn’t know that the value was lower. Now even with the value going down we’ll work on it. Now that we know it has been communicated to us, but as Dr. Nickson already said our staff is in place, school has started, so it’s a little late to kind of start cutting staff unless we just have massive layoffs. Moving into the new year, we will have to consider where we can cut staff, where we can cut positions or merge positions but the school year has started. There’s no way now.”