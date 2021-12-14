PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Town of Decatur intends to apply for a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Clean Water Revolving Loan and hereby gives notice that the proposed “Town of Decatur Wastewater Facilities Plan” is available for public review for thirty days at Town Hall, 66 7th St, Decatur, MS 39327. A public hearing will be held on January 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Town Hall. The proposed project includes gravity sewer system rehabilitation and improvements at the wastewater treatment lagoon. The facilities plan for the Town of Decatur includes proposed project scope, estimated costs, environmental impacts, etc for the Town. The following topics are included in the plan:

• Alternatives considered and facilities to be built

• Where the facilities will be located

• Why these facilities are needed

• Estimated Cost

• Estimated average user charges

• Landowners/properties affected by acquisition of property, easements, and right-of-ways

• Environmental impacts

This facility plan is prepared in accordance with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund which requires public review. Questions or comments can be submitted to the following email address info@fontaineeng.com or mailed to Attn: SRF Comments, 66 7th St, Decatur, MS 39327. Comments must be submitted by January 10, 2022.

BY: Honorable Max Anderson, Mayor

Town of Decatur, Mississippi

Dates of Publication:

December 8, 2021