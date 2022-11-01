SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, on November 17, 2017, Sam D. Davis and Martha C. Walker, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship and not as tenants in common executed a certain deed of trust to Paige L. Purvis, PA, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, State of Mississippi in Book 425 at Page 641; and WHEREAS, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC has heretofore substituted LLG MS LLC as Trustee by instrument dated November 4, 2021 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 465 Page 505; and WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale. NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on January 12, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the North Door of the County Courthouse of Newton County, located at 92 West Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Newton County, State of Mississippi, to-wit: Start at the Northeast corner of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 11 East, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence South, 25 feet; thence North 86 degrees 20' 00' West, 50.0 feet; thence South 00 degrees 20' 00' West, 462.80 feet; thence West, 108.25 feet to the point of beginning: thence West, 108.25 feet; thence South, 116.0 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of Rusty Acres Road; thence East. 108.25 feet along the North right-of-way line of said road; thence North, 116.0 feet to the point of beginning. The herein described property is situated in the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the said Section 33 and contains 0.288 acre, more or less. I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 21st day of November, 2021. LLG MS LLC SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE LOGS Legal Group LLP 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202 Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 981-9299 404 Heritage Street Newton, MS 39345 21-027041 Publication Dates: December 15, December 22, December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022