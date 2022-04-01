NEWTON MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 22 December 2021

ESSER II WINDOW REPLACEMENT

NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING 001113 - 1

Advertisement for Bidding

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the above bid will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the Newton Municipal School District, Newton Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid

Conference concerning the project for Newton Municipal School District, Window Replacement – ESSER II will be held at the central office at 205 School Street, Newton, MS 39345 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. Newton Municipal School District

reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened. Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. A $150.00 nonrefundable deposit shall be required on each set of hardcopy bid documents and $50.00 for digital set and must be purchased through the website. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online bidding, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 1204 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839

Publish Dates:December 22, 2021 & December 29, 2021