PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Town of Decatur hereby gives notice of a public hearing to be held at Town Hall, 66 7th St, Decatur, MS 39327 at 11:00 AM on January, 26, 2022. The facilities plan for Town of Decatur Water System Improvements will be presented with project scope, estimated costs, environmental impacts, etc for the Town. The proposed project includes water main improvements, elevated tank repairs, and a backup water supply well. The following topics will be discussed at the public hearing:

• Alternatives considered and facilities to be built

• Where the facilities will be located

• Why these facilities are needed

• Estimated Cost

• Estimated average user charges

• Landowners/properties affected by acquisition of property, easements, and rights-of-way

• Environmental impacts

This facility plan is prepared in accordance with the Mississippi State Department of Health Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) which requires a hearing to present the plan's recommendations, receive suggestions and comments, and to answer stakeholder questions. Technical personnel will be on hand to provide information and to lend assistance in conducting the hearing.

BY: Honorable Max Anderson, Mayor

Town of Decatur, Mississippi

Publish Date: December 22, 2021