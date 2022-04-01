2021904

Union Public School District Additions and Renovations Union, Mississippi

SECTION 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received in the Union Public School District’s Front Desk, 417 South Decatur Street, Union, Mississippi, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday January 27, 2022 for:

2021904 Union Public School District Additions and Renovation, Union, Mississippi

Bid documents are being made available via original paper copy or electronically. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.pryor-morrowplans.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents are non-refundable and must be purchased through the website. Electronic bids are not required; however, a submission of an electronic bid in lieu of a sealed bid shall be submitted at www.pryor- morrowplans.com.

Bid preparation will be in accordance with Section 00 21 13 – Instructions to Bidders, bound in the Project Manual. Questions regarding website registration, online orders electronic bidding please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

BID GUARANTEE: Proposals shall be submitted with Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in an amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the base bid; such security is to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner. Bonds on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project. Bids must be firm for a period of forty-five (45) days after the scheduled time of opening.

PERFORMANCE-PAYMENT BOND: A 100% Performance-Payment Bond issued by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Mississippi will be required within ten (10) days after the successful bidder has been notified of the award of the contract to him.

CERTIFICATE OF RESPONSIBILITY: All bids submitted by a prime or subcontractor for public works or public projects where said bid is in excess of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) to perform contracts enumerated in Section 31-3-21, Mississippi Code of 1972, shall contain on the outside or exterior of the envelope or container of such bid the contractor’s current certificate number. No bid shall be opened or considered unless such contractor’s current certificate number appears on the outside or exterior of said envelope or container or unless there appears a statement on the outside or exterior of such envelope or container to the effect that the bid enclosed therewith does not exceed fifty thousand dollars ($50,000).

When bids are submitted electronically, the requirement for including a certificate of responsibility, or a statement that the bid enclosed does not exceed Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000.00), on the exterior of the bid envelope shall be deemed in compliance by including the same information as an attachment with the electronic bid submittal.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities.

Publish dates: December 22

& December 29, 2021