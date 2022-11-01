IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

EASTHAVEN VENTURES, LLC PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 21-cv-191

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMMA LOU JONES a/k/a EMMA LOU JACKSON a/k/a EMMER LUE R JACKSON

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR

TAXES ON AUGUST 26, 2019, PARCEL NO. 054R-34-00-007.00, 2ASOFRD&E OF CREEK S PT SE SE & LT47X87 IN SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 07 NORTH, RANGE 11 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI; AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMMA LOU JONES A/K/A EMMA LOU JACKSON

A/K/A EMMER LUE R JACKSON

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Easthaven Ventures, LLC, Plaintiff, seeking the Court to confirm and quite title of property in Newton County, Mississippi (the “Property”). Defendants other than you in this action are: State of Mississippi District Attorney for Newton County, Mississippi; Newton County, Mississippi; and All other persons, firms and corporations having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in and to the following described land sold for taxes on August 26, 2019, Parcel No. 054R-34-00-007.00, 2ASOFRD&E pf Creel S PT SE & LT47X87 in Section 34, Township 07 North, Range 11 East, Newton County, Mississippi, and Does 1-75.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Andrew Hammond for Plaintiff, whose address is Young wells Williams P.A., Post Office Box 6005, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158 or 141 Township Avenue, Suite 300, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE 22ND DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMON. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 13th day of December 2021.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR., CHANCERY CLERK

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: _Chrissie Buffington,D.C.

Publish Dates: December 22,

December 29 & January 5