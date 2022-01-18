INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE

ON COUNTY SCHOOL LANDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Union School District up to and not later than 9:00 A. M. on January 18, 2022 for the right to purchase all timber marked or designated for that purpose in Section 16, Township 09N, Range 11E, in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Forester, Mississippi Forestry Commission, Philadelphia, Mississippi (601-656-1381).

The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

Publish Dates:

December 22, December 29, 2021 and January 5 and January 12, 2022.