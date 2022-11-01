PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that City of Newton, Mississippi, will receive written sealed bids until the hour of 10:00 AM, local time on, Friday, January 28, 2022, at the City Hall located at 9819 Eastside Drive Ext., Newton, Mississippi 39345 (601-683-6181) for the furnishing of all labor and materials, and for performing all activities specified in the Contract Documents, for the construction of the City of Newton Proposed Sanitary Sewage Collection System Rehabilitation Project, 2020 CDBG Project #1137-20-277-PF-01 consisting of Sewage Collection System Rehabilitation.

The project includes rehabilitation and improvements to the existing sewer system located in City of Newton, Mississippi, such work being the installation of new sanitary sewer pipes in an area of South of the railroad tracks and the installation of a Sanitary Sewage Collection System repairs in various areas of East Church Street. The Contract Time will be one-hundred twenty (120) consecutive calendar days, and the liquidated damages will be $250 per consecutive calendar day thereafter. Substantial completion shall be met with one hundred (100) consecutive calendar days. A nonmandatory pre bid conference will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10 AM at Newton City Hall, 9819 Eastside Drive Ext., Newton, MS 39345.

Plans, contract documents and proposal forms are on file for public inspection in the office of the Newton City Hall, 9819 Eastside Drive Ext./P. O. Box 300, Newton, MS 39345 (601-683-6181) and in the office of the Engineer, Cornerstone Engineering, LLC (Attn: Mauricka McKenzie, P.E.), 600 E. Northside Drive, Suite A, Clinton, MS 39056 (601-473-2403). One copy of the contract documents and plans may be procured from Cornerstone Engineering, LLC, 600 E. Northside Drive, Suite A, Clinton, MS 39056 upon payment of $200, none of which is refundable.

This Advertisement and the Bid/Proposal Form for this project may be examined at the Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Program (MPTAP), Mississippi Development Authority, Minority & Small Business Development, Woolfolk Building, 501 North West Street, Suite B-01, Jackson, MS 39201, Contact: LaTisha Landing.

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material, and/or supply needs. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 requires that the City and contractors participating in CDBG projects give opportunities for job training and employment to lower income residents of the Section 3 area that is described as the City of Newton, MS. Section 3 also requires that “to the maximum extent feasible” contracts for work in connection with Section 3 covered projects be awarded to business concerns that are located in or owned in substantial part by persons residing in the Section 3 area.

All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud on the date and at the time set forth above at the Board Room in the City Hall of the City of Newton, 9819 Eastside Drive Ext., Newton, MS 39345. The bids will be considered by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Newton at the next regular meeting thereof to be held within thirty (30) days of the date of receipt of bids.

Any contract awarded under this Advertisement for Bids is expected to be financed in whole or in part by funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA). Neither the MS Development Authority, the MDA staff, the State of Mississippi, the U.S. Government, nor any of their departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this advertisement for bids or any resulting construction contract. This procurement will be subject to all applicable sections of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated, and to the Community Development Block Grant Program Regulations.

The City of Newton reserves the right to waive any and all informalities in the bid process and to reject any and all bids.

As approved by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the City of Newton, this the 7th day of December 2021.

This Advertisement for Bids is hereby issued this the 7th day of December 2021.

Publication Dates:

December 29, 2021

& January 5, 2022