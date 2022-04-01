PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Central Water Association hereby gives notice of a public hearing to be held at the Association office located at 915 Valley View Drive Philadelphia, MS 39350 at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The facilities plan for Central Water Association Water Distribution Improvements will be presented with project scope, estimated costs, environmental impacts, etc for the Association. The following topics will be discussed at the public hearing:

• Alternatives considered and facilities to be built

• Where the facilities will be located

• Why these facilities are needed

• Estimated Cost

• Estimated average user charges

• Landowners/properties affected by acquisition of property, easements, and rights-of-way

• Environmental impacts

This facility plan is prepared in accordance with the Mississippi State Department of Health Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) which requires a hearing to present the plan's recommendations, receive suggestions and comments, and to answer stakeholder questions. Technical personnel will be on hand to provide information and to lend assistance in conducting the hearing.

BY: John Wilkerson, Manager

Central Water Association

Dates of Publication:

December 29, 2021