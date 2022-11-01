Public Notice

All interested public and private transit and paratransit operators within Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Smith Counties, are hereby advised that the East Central Planning and Development District is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Jackson, Mississippi, for a grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Public Transportation Act, as amended, for the provision of Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Service within the aforementioned counties.

This program consists of providing transportation services five days a week for medical, social, nutrition, and personal needs.

The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested parties, including transit and paratransit operators, of the service being planned for providing transportation services for the elderly and disabled within the area as described above, and to ensure that such a program would not represent a duplication of current or proposed services provided by existing transit or paratransit operators in the area.

Comments either for or against this service will be received at any time within 5 days from the date of this notice. All comments should be addressed to:

East Central Planning

and Development District

Area Agency on Aging

Post Office Box 499

Newton, MS 39345

Publish Dates: January 5

& January 26, 2022