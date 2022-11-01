Public Notice

Public Notice Start Date: January 5, 2022 MDEQ Contact: Slater Smith

Peco Foods Inc, Lake Feed Mill ("Peco"), located at 4806 Ponderosa Road in Lake, MS, (601) 775-3827, has applied to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for the following permitting action(s): Reissuance of Synthetic Minor Operating Permit (SMOP) Air Ref. No. 1980-00043. The applicant's operations fall within SIC Code 2048. A Statement of Basis has been prepared that contains a discussion of the decision-making that went into the development of the permit and provides the permitting authority, the public, and other government bodies a record of the technical issues surrounding issuance of the permit. The Statement of Basis also addresses any changes to emissions and/or discharges resulting from any modification of the facility.

Peco is an existing poultry feed meal. The facility receives unfinished feed ingredients via railcar (Emission Point AA-003) and truck (Emission Point AA-015). Ingredients are conveyed to Pellet Mill No. 1 (Emission Point AA-010) where the components are mixed and pelletized. Steam produced by a 20.9 MMBtu/hr Natural gas-fired and No.2 Fuel Oil-fired Boiler (Emission Point AA-001) conditions the animal feed.

The receiving areas, equipment, processing, and loadout areas are sources of Particulate Matter (PM), PM less than 10 micrometer in diameter, PM less than 2.5 micrometer in diameter, Sulfur Dioxide, Carbon Monoxide, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Hazardous Air Pollutant emissions. The facility has the potential to exceed the Title V major source threshold for PM less than 10 micrometer in diameter and PM less than 2.5 micrometer in diameter. Peco has the potential to exceed the Prevention of Significant Deterioration threshold for PM emissions. Peco will be an area source by limiting annual feed production to 744,600 tons per year and will demonstrate compliance with monitoring and recordkeeping. The permittee will observe PM control technology for visible emissions on a weekly basis and will conduct monthly maintenance inspections on the PM control technologies.

The staff of the Permit Board has developed this draft permit based on information submitted to the Permit Board by the applicant, appropriate State and Federal agencies and other interested parties. The staff of the Permit Board is soliciting all relative information pertaining to the proposed activity, including public comment, to ensure that the final staff recommendation on the draft permit complies with all State and Federal regulations. Public review and comment on the draft permit and supporting documentation is an important element in the staff evaluation and resulting recommendation to the Permit Board. The draft permit conditions have been developed to ensure compliance with all State and Federal regulations but are subject to change based on information received as a result of public participation.

Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations are invited to submit comments in writing to Slater Smith at https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/smith-slater/ or to the Permit Board address shown above, no later than the end of the thirty (30) day public notice. All comments received by this date will be considered in the formulation of final determinations regarding the application(s). A public hearing will be held if the Permit Board finds a significant degree of public interest in the proposed permit(s). Persons wishing to request a public hearing may do so by submitting that request in writing to Slater Smith at https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/smith-slater/ or to the Permit Board address shown above. The Permit Board is limited in the scope of its analysis to environmental impact. Any comments relative to zoning or economic and social impacts are within the jurisdiction of local zoning and planning authorities and should be addressed to them.

Additional details about the application, including a copy of the draft permit, are available by writing or calling the Public Records Request Officer at the above Permit Board address and telephone number or by completing the form at the following website: https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/about-mdeq/public-records-request/public-record… . Additionally, a copy of the draft permit and statement of basis may be found on the MDEQ’s website at: https://opc.deq.state.ms.us/publicnotice.aspx .This information is also available for review at the office of the MDEQ at the Permit Board address shown above during normal business hours. Please bring the foregoing to the attention of persons whom you know will be interested.

