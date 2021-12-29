IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHNNIE MAE WALKER, DECEASED
NO. 21-cv-168
WALTER E. WALKER, EXECUTOR
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of December, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Johnnie Mae Walker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Walter E. Walker
WALTER E. WALKER, Executor of the Estate of Johnnie Mae Walker
Deceased
Attorney for Estate:
Jim Arnold, MSB #1625
Jim Arnold Law, LLC
P.O. Box 128
Newton, MS 39345
Ph. 601-683-3110
Fax: 601-666-1534
j.arnoldlawoffice@aol.com
Publish Dates: January 5,
January 12 & January 19