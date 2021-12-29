IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOHNNIE MAE WALKER, DECEASED

NO. 21-cv-168

WALTER E. WALKER, EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of December, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Johnnie Mae Walker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 28th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Walter E. Walker

WALTER E. WALKER, Executor of the Estate of Johnnie Mae Walker

Deceased

Attorney for Estate:

Jim Arnold, MSB #1625

Jim Arnold Law, LLC

P.O. Box 128

Newton, MS 39345

Ph. 601-683-3110

Fax: 601-666-1534

j.arnoldlawoffice@aol.com

Publish Dates: January 5,

January 12 & January 19