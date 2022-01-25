Advertisement for Bids

Notice is hereby given that the

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS of NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, will receive bids for the purchase of the following:

• One or more New & Unused 2023 or Newer Single Axle 26,000 GVW Dump Truck

• One or more New & Unused 2023 or Newer Tandem Axle 56,000 GVW Dump Truck

• One or more New & Unused 2023 or Newer Tandem Axle 66,000 GVW Dump Truck

Bids will be received by an Electronic Sealed Bidding Process administered by Central Bidding on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids.

Official bid documents can be downloaded from Central Bidding at www.centralbidding.com. Electronic bids and/or reverse auction bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the electronic bidding process, please call Central Bidding at 225-810-4814. Please include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration. Registration with Central Bidding and acceptance of the Central Bidding Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.

Specification responses (no price) will be received until 9:00 o’clock a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 through Central Bidding in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity. Approved bidders will then receive email notification of eligibility.

DO NOT INCLUDE PRICING INFORMATION WITH YOUR SPECIFICATION RESPONSE. BIDS WILL ONLY BE TAKEN ONLINE AT THE APPOINTED DATE AND TIME.

The lowest and best bid received will be accepted, subject to the provisions of Section 31-7-13, Mississippi Code of 1972, annotated as amended, and the Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids received.

Newton County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to utilize “anti-sniping” for reverse auctions. Anti-sniping is a tool that automatically extends the bid time for a reverse auction by five (5) minutes if a vendor places a bid in the final five (5) minutes of the reverse auction. The anti-sniping effect will auto extend the reverse auction bid time any time a bid is placed in the last five (5) minutes of the reverse auction and can auto extend the reverse auction multiple times until the bidding on the reverse auction ends.

• 1 or more New & Unused 2023 or Newer Single Axle 26,000 GVW Dump Truck 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

• 1 or more New & Unused 2023 or Newer Tandem Axle 56,000 GVW Dump Truck 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

• 1 or more New & Unused 2023 or Newer Tandem Axle 66,000 GVW Dump Truck 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

SO ORDERED, this the 3rd day of January, 2022.

Joe Alexander

President

Newton County

Board of Supervisors

Publish Dates:

January 12 & January 19