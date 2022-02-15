NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m. on February 8, 2022 in the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, 515 Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

Consideration will be given to the following surface mining bond release application(s):

Joe McGee Construction Co., Inc. , A1771, Permit No. P10-022, Newton County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 80% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 18 acres of surface mined land located in Section 32, Township 7N, Range 10E, Newton County, Mississippi

All comments must be received by the Office of Geology no later than February 18, 2022, in order to forward a copy of the comments to the operator and to incorporate the comments into the hearing record as required by law.

For further information, write the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Geology, P.O. Box 2279, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, or call (601)961-5527.

Sincerely,

James Matheny

Division Director

Mining and Reclamation Division

Publish Dates: January 26,

February 2 & February 9, 2022