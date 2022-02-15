AUCTION

Ivey Self Storage will be auctioning the following units to settle outstanding debt in accordance with HB1138. The auction will take place February 19, 2022 starting at 10:00 a.m. We will start in Hickory at the corner of Rose Rd. and Hwy 503, then to Decatur at 16 Access Road beside NC Sheriff’s Department, then finish at 118 Old Hwy 15 Loop in Newton. Please feel free to call prior to auction to make sure it’s still being held. April Walker of Newton, Alexis Pugh of Newton, Tracy Taylor of Hickory, Shala Wash of Newton, William Clark of Hickory and Jessica Bagley of Forest.

