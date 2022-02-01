IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

EASTHAVEN LAND, LLC PLAINTIFF

VS.

CAUSE NO. 22-CV-3

ROSA BROWN HILL; RAY HILL;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

ZACHARY HILL

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UKNOWN HEIRS OF

ZACHARY HILL

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Easthaven Land, LLC, Plaintiff, seeking the Court to confirm the tax title of property in Newton County, Mississippi (the “Property”). Defendants other than you in this action are the Rosa Brown Hill and Ray Hill.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Andrew Hammond, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is Young Wells Williams P.A., Post Office Box 6005, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158 or 141 Township Avenue, Suite 300, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE 2ND DAY OF FEBRUARY 2022, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 21st day of January 2022.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR.

CHANCERY CLERK

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: February 2,

February 9 & February 16, 2022