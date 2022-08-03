IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BONNIE RUTH ROBINSON, DECEASED

IRISH ROBINSON AND

MICHAEL EVANS

VS. CAUSE NO. 20-235

THEDDIAUS ROBINSON

NOTICE SALE OF LAND UNDER CHANCERY DECREE

By virtue of a Judgment of Partition directed to me by Robert M. Logan, Chancellor, Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, I, Brian D. Mayo, shall on March 15, 2022, at the North door of the Courthouse of Newton County, Mississippi, located at 92 W. Broad Street, Decatur, Mississippi, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., offer for sale at public out cry, and will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash the real property described hereto as Exhibit “A”.

The above described property was Partitioned by Judgment of the Newton County Chancery Court and that said Judgment vested title in Irish Robinson, Michael Evans, and Theddiaus Robinson, and vested in me the authority to convey title on behalf of said persons.

Title is believed to be good, but I shall convey only such title as is vested by said Judgment.

WITNESS this my signature on this the 3rd day of February, 2022.

/s/Brian D. Mayo

Brian D. Mayo

BRIAN D. MAYO

MS BAR NO. 100426

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P.O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Exhibit “A”

PARCEL A:

Beginning at a point 371.5 feet East from Northwest corner of SW ¼ of NW ¼ of SE ¼, Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 11 East, thence North 200 feet, run thence North 190 feet to the South boundary line of Raleigh Public Road as the point of beginning of the lot herein conveyed, run thence North 75 degrees East along South boundary line of said road 50 feet; thence South 75 feet; thence in a westerly direction parallel with the boundary line of said road a distance of 50 feet; thence North 75 feet to the point of beginning, all in the NW ¼ of NW ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 11 East, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi.

PARCEL B:

Beginning at a point 371.5 feet east from the Northwest corner of SW ¼ of NW ¼ of SE ¼, Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 11 East, thence run North 200 feet to Southwest corner of lot, run thence North 190 feet to the South boundary line of Raleigh public road, thence North 75 degrees East along South boundary of said road 50 feet, thence South 216 feet, thence West 50 feet more or less to point of beginning, all in the NW ¼ of NW ¼ of SE ¼, Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 11 East.

Publish:

February 9, 2022, February 16, 2022, February 23, 2022

& March 2, 2022