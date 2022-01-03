IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

IDA VELMA HOUSTON, DECEASED CIVIL ACTION NO. 22-CV-14-RML

MARGARET CHATHAM, PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The absent and unknown heirs at law of Ida Velma Houston, deceased

NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS

THE COMPLAINT TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP CURRENTLY PENDING IN THIS CIVIL ACTION IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said COMPLAINT TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 18th day of March, 2022, in the Chancery courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint, including the closing of this estate.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 1st day of February, 2022.

GEORGE T. HAYES

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: s/Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

PREPARED BY:

John G. Compton

MSB #6433

Witherspoon & Compton, LLC

PO Box 845

Meridian, MS 39302-0845

Telephone: 601-693-6466

Email: jcompton@

witherspooncompton.com

Publish Dates: February 9, February 16 & February 23