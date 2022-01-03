IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
IDA VELMA HOUSTON, DECEASED CIVIL ACTION NO. 22-CV-14-RML
MARGARET CHATHAM, PETITIONER
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: The absent and unknown heirs at law of Ida Velma Houston, deceased
NOTICE TO RESPONDENTS
THE COMPLAINT TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP CURRENTLY PENDING IN THIS CIVIL ACTION IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said COMPLAINT TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 18th day of March, 2022, in the Chancery courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint, including the closing of this estate.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 1st day of February, 2022.
GEORGE T. HAYES
CHANCERY CLERK OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: s/Chrissie Buffington, D.C.
PREPARED BY:
John G. Compton
MSB #6433
Witherspoon & Compton, LLC
PO Box 845
Meridian, MS 39302-0845
Telephone: 601-693-6466
Email: jcompton@
witherspooncompton.com
Publish Dates: February 9, February 16 & February 23