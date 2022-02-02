STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

and REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL for Newton

Municipal School District

FY 2022-2023 E-Rate Funding

RFP#2022-23

The Newton Municipal School District will accept statements of qualifications (SOQ) and proposals from qualified firms/vendors to provide services necessary for installation and configuration of network upgrade equipment for the FY2022-2023 E-rate cycle to also include all necessary network cabling to the network equipment. A copy of the District’s RFP can be found on the SLD’s website at usac.org/e-rate/service-providers or the district’s E-Rate website at www.nmsd.us. Bidders must be an E-Rate provider/vendor and have a SPIN (Service Provider Identification Number) to submit a bid to the district.

Those interested shall submit a signed, sealed SOQ and cost proposal to the district on or before 10:00 AM local time, March (see RFP), 2022 at the Newton Municipal District Central Office, 205 School Street, Newton, MS.

Submittal should be clearly labeled on the outside of the submittal package:

Newton Municipal School District

FY2023-1 E-Rate Funding

Network Upgrade Project

RFP#2022-23

Submittal should be addressed to:

Newton Municipal School District

Angela Hicks, Business Manager

205 School Street

Newton, MS 39345

Publish Dates: February 9

& February 16