NOTICE

Decatur Telephone Company (an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier) is a quality telecommunications services company providing basic telephone and related services at reasonable rates within its service territory. Basic services are offered at the following rates:

Monthly Service Charge

Single Party Residence Service

$18.00

Single Party Business Service

23.00

Federal Subscriber Line Charge - Single Line

6.50

Access Recovery Charge

3.00

Directory Assistance

1.20

Touch Tone Service

Touch Tone Service is provided as a

part of local service rate

Toll Blocking

Available at no charge for low income

customers who qualify

Emergency 911 Services

Surcharges for 911 services are assessed

according to government directives.

Low income individuals eligible for the Lifeline and Link-Up assistance programs may be eligible for discounts from these basic local service charges through a state specified assistance plan. Basic services are offered to all consumers in the Decatur Telephone Company service territory at rates, terms and conditions specified in the Company’s tariff. Basic service provides access to long distance carriers, operator services, TRS and other services designed to aid persons with disabilities. If you have any questions regarding Decatur Telephone Company’s services or rates, please call 601.635.2251, or visit our business office at 149 7th St., Decatur, MS 39327.

Publish Date: February 9, 2022