IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

RALPH W. KASTLA, JR. & JEANIE L. KASTLA

PLAINTIFF

VS.

CAUSE NO.22-cv-13

GARY S. FISHER; JANICE E. FISHER; NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI,

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL

PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO:

ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL

PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Ralph W. Kastla Jr. and Jeanie L. Kastla seeking confirmation of title. Defendants other than you in this action are Gary S. Fisher, Janice E. Fisher, Newton County and all other persons, firms and corporations having or claiming legal or equitable interest in and to the real described in the complaint herein and located in Newton County, MS.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to J. Tyler McCaughn, J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC, the attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 28, Newton, Mississippi 39345, and whose street address is 500 Decatur Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NO LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM FEBRUARY 16, 2022WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said County, this the 11th day of February, 2022.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: February 16, 2022, February 23, 2022, and March 2, 2022