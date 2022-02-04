REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Union requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2020 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit six (6) copies of a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Union, 404 Bank St., Union, MS 39365, no later than 10 a.m., on March 1, 2021.

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and, if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications; 2) distribute bid documents; 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation; 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts; 5) hold pre-construction conference; and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of Union and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Union is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town and its contractors that participate in the above-referenced program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower-income residents of the Town of Union. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points); Experience (40 points); and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List qualifications of persons assigned to the project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the project activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town will designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The selection committee may hold proposals for a period to not exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Town has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

Publish Dates: February 16, 2022